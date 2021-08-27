Reviewing IDT (NYSE:IDT) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

IDT (NYSE:IDT) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

IDT has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.68, meaning that its share price is 768% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IDT and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares IDT and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT 5.60% 53.22% 11.49% Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDT and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.35 billion 0.84 $21.43 million N/A N/A Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million N/A -$24.46 million N/A N/A

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of IDT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDT beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services. The net2phone segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony. The company was founded by Howard S. Jonas in August 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

