Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Rating Increased to Buy at Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.81.

TSE:QSR traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 194,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,515. The stock has a market cap of C$25.11 billion and a PE ratio of 29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.84. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$67.77 and a 52-week high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1959017 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

