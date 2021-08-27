Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $24.10

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $24.72. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

RNLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $911.18 million and a P/E ratio of -157.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.73.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth about $196,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

