Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Reliance Worldwide stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92. Reliance Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

