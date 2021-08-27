Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Up 848.5% in August

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, an increase of 848.5% from the July 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.8 days.

Shares of RLLWF stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92. Reliance Worldwide has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reliance Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

