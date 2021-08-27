Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $91.82 and a one year high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

