Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Reece Limited (ASX:REH) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. This is a boost from Reece’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Reece Company Profile

Reece Limited supplies plumbing, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, waterworks, and refrigeration products in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It serves customers in the trade, retail, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Reece Australia Limited and changed its name to Reece Limited in November 2015.

