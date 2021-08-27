Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 441 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.18. 87,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

