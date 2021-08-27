Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,468 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $104.58. 66,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,410. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.