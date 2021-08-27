Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.90. 122,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,357. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

