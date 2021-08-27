Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $91.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

