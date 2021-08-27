Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $552.64 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $516.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.52.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.