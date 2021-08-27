Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $5,536,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE KRO opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. Analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

