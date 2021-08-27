Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 458 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Pool by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,933,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 387,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,642,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Pool stock opened at $477.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.46. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

