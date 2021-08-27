Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red River Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $50.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 701.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 39.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 80.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

