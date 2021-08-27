Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Premium Brands (PBH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Premium Brands (TSE: PBH) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$136.00 to C$141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$136.00 to C$141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$123.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Premium Brands had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$127.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$134.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PBH traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$133.16. 24,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,826. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of C$93.66 and a 1 year high of C$134.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. The firm has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 52.67.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

