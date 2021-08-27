RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,212,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 79,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,247 shares during the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBB traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 36,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,859. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $490.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

