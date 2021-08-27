Raymond James Trims Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price to $87.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $91.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.87. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $337,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

