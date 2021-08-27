Raymond James Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT)

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.95.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

