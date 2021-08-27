RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Major Shareholder Group Ii Lp Column Sells 4,539 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $2,141,775.60.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $948.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,234,000 after buying an additional 1,013,553 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after buying an additional 217,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $18,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

