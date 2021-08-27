Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $19.60 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RPID stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.07. 7,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,424. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.