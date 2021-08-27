Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $20.48

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.48, but opened at $19.99. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 10,948 shares.

RANI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

