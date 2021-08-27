Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:RANI opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

