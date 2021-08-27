Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ RNDB opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $106.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98.
Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%.
Randolph Bancorp Company Profile
Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.
