Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ RNDB opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $106.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

