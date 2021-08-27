Raiden Network Token Market Capitalization Achieves $34.39 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $34.39 million and $941,238.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.00474465 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

