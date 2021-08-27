QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

