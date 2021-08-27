Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Qt Group Oyj stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. Qt Group Oyj has a 12-month low of $168.50 and a 12-month high of $172.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

