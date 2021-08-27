Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Qt Group Oyj stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. Qt Group Oyj has a 12-month low of $168.50 and a 12-month high of $172.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29.
About Qt Group Oyj
