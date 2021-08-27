Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Best Buy stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

