Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Lowered by Analyst

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 167,187 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

