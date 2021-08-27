Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

CUBE stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 309.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after acquiring an additional 837,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after acquiring an additional 787,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.