Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By William Blair

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

Shares of AAP opened at $208.82 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

