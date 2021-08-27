Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits One Day Volume of $671.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $8.98 or 0.00018588 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $671.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00124961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00153851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,303.95 or 1.00002501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01031272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.41 or 0.06700261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

