Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $5,297.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00125778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00153679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,494.45 or 1.00149212 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.01021178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.95 or 0.06644264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

