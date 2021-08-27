Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PUMSY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Puma has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

