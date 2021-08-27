PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Increased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1,995.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after buying an additional 1,002,635 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in PulteGroup by 3,427.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 634,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after acquiring an additional 597,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 34,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,535. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.