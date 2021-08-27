Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.19. 5,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.86. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,506,050. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

