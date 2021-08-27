Prosus’ (PROSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of PROSF opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $79.46 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

