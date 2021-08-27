Prosus’ (PROSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of PROSF opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $79.46 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.
Prosus Company Profile
See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.