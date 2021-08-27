ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.02

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.02 and last traded at $68.02, with a volume of 1147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 4.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

