ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 201.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

