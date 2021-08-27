Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.88 Million

Analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post $311.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.50 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $266.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of PFPT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.93. 98,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,035. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 46.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 46.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

