Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0195 on Top Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $402,418.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00053664 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,769,730,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,566,639,429 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

