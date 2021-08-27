Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MLNK. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.38.

MLNK stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

