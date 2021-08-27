Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 15.47%.
Shares of Pro-Dex stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,452. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
