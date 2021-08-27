Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 15.47%.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,452. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pro-Dex stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Pro-Dex worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

