Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Up 830.4% in August

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 830.4% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC opened at $46.08 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $47.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90.

