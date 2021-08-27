Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $153.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $155.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

