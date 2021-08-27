Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,025,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,335,000 after purchasing an additional 240,028 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 173.5% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,651,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

ICSH stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.