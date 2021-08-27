Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

