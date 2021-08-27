Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $110,000 Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 353,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,597,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

