Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $412.41 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.29. The company has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

