Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBMK opened at $26.22 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24.

